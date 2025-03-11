Rugby

Super 14 final will be curtain-raiser to EP clash

Premium
11 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Fans are in for a rugby feast thanks to a decision to stage the Eastern Cape Super 14 final between Progress and Fort Beaufort United as a curtain-raiser to the EP Elephants vs Pumas SA Cup clash on Saturday.

Kariega side Progress will be bidding to land a third Eastern Cape Super 14 title when they face the unbeaten Border giant killers...

