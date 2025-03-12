Testing home games for Elephants in March
Pressure on to pick up points
EP’s opening two home games in the SA Cup during March against top tier teams the Pumas and Cheetahs will have a big say in whether they are able to clinch promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
Make no mistake it will be a tough ask against outfits who are on a much better financial footing and strongly tipped to end among the top four teams in the SA Cup and qualify for promotion...
