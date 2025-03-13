Rising Madibaz rugby star Zaza wings it all the way to the top

Emihle Zaza’s journey from rugby obscurity to a starring role in the FNB Varsity Shield for the Madibaz is one fit for the movies.
The dynamic wing left the dusty streets of rural Qonce behind to make his way through junior and club structures en route to establishing himself as a valuable member of the Nelson Mandela University outfit.
It was at the Gqeberha institution where he rose from the lowly inter-res competition to the razmataz of the FNB Varsity Shield, where he made his debut in the opening-round loss against Varsity College in Durban.
Zaza, a third-year marine engineering student who joined the res league shortly after arriving at the university in 2023, identified it as a crucial stepping stone in his journey to top-level rugby.
“I was fortunate. It kept me fit and focused because many players were dedicated to the sport,” he said.
During that stint, the HP North Gods player faced many experienced opponents due to the competition’s no age limit policy.
It was a tough assignment and “we had to learn quickly”, he said.
His breakthrough came in the final of the Campus Life Festival sevens tournament when he scored a standout try in front of Madibaz coach David Manuel, who was out scouting for talent.
“That’s how I joined the rugby club,” Zaza explained.
He represented the Madibaz U21s and seconds in his first year and played first reserves the next, when he also got the nod to participate in the USSA sevens tournament.
Recognising his slumbering potential, Manuel invited him to train with the first team this season.
He warmed the bench for much of the first Shield game before coming on for the last 10 minutes as an impact player.
“We were chasing the game and made some mistakes, but I was grateful for the opportunity,” Zaza said afterwards.
“Playing in front of a full crowd was an incredible experience and I told myself that when the chance to start a game came, I would seize it.”
He did just that in the Madibaz’s next match against Fort Hare, where he beat multiple defenders on his way to scoring a crucial try in the team’s first win of the competition.
Zaza has become easily recognisable on the field thanks to his distinctive scrum cap — not commonly worn by backline players.
He simply likes to be a “little bit different” but also thinks the cap gives him more confidence when defending.
It may also be linked to the fact that his role model, Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe, rocks one.
Despite having to initially overcome the language barrier, the Xhosa-speaking Zaza has grown in confidence in the Varsity Shield environment.
“I’ve become more assured in my abilities and understand that you have to back yourself on the field and learn from your mistakes,” he said.
“There are sacrifices to be made and I’ve learnt how to handle the pressure while keeping the team’s success above individual goals.”
After showcasing his finishing ability against Fort Hare, Zaza was determined to continue improving, particularly by identifying space and being a thorn in the side of opposing defences.
“I know I’m a good finisher, but I’m also working on my kicking game and staying connected to our defensive systems.”
With his academics at the heart of everything he does, he believes “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”.
After victories over UKZN in Pietermaritzburg and log-leaders UWC at home on Friday, the Madibaz have now won three of their four matches. — Full Stop Communications
The Herald
Rising Madibaz rugby star Zaza wings it all the way to the top
Third-year student says he’s learnt how to keep the team’s success above individual goals
Image: VARSITY SPORTS
The Herald
