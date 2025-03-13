Jakkie Cilliers, who topped the scoring charts and helped the Bulls Daisies to a second successive Women’s Premier Division title, was recognised as Provincial Women’s Player of the Year. AJ Jacobs was named Outsurance Referee of the Year for his excellent performances on both local and international stages.
For its major contributions to rugby development, the South African Schools Rugby Association (SASRA) was named Associate Member of the Year, and the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union received the inaugural President’s Award for its achievements in access to the game, development, governance and performance.
To cap a remarkable year for SA Rugby, the awards ceremony also celebrated a remarkable milestone for the Springbok brand, which was ranked 50th among the top 100 brands in South Africa, making it the only sports brand to achieve this distinction to date.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander hailed Kolbe’s achievement as a milestone for backline players while praising the contributions of all the other award winners.
“Cheslin’s recognition is a testament to his skill, dedication, and impact on the field,” Alexander said.
Cheslin Kolbe, Nadine Roos take top prizes at SA Rugby Awards
Kolbe the first backline player since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win Men’s Player of the Year
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe became the first backline player since 2013 to take the prestigious SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year title at a glittering SA Rugby Awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
Nadine Roos took home the top women’s award for a second time.
Kolbe’s achievements throughout the 2024 season set him apart from an impressive field of nominees, which included previous winners Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit, plus Damian De Allende and Ox Nché.
His contributions played a pivotal role in the Springboks’ triumphant season, which saw the team secure 11 victories in 13 Tests and recapture the Rugby Championship and Freedom Cup titles. Kolbe’s electrifying pace and skill on the field were key to these successes, underscoring his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in world rugby.
The Springboks and Rassie Erasmus were named Team and Coach of the Year.
The versatile Roos was honoured as SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year for the second time in three years after also taking the award in 2022 for her outstanding contributions to both the fifteens and sevens formats of the Springbok Women’s game.
Emerging star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu received the Young Player of the Year award, recognising his breakthrough season. Jurenzo Julius was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year for his impressive form for the South Africa Under-20s before making a rapid rise in senior rugby.
Selvyn Davids, who was included in World Rugby’s Dream Team, was named the Springbok Sevens Player of the Year for playing a crucial role as they won bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris.
In domestic rugby, Renzo du Plessis (Lions) and Ashlon Davids (Boland Cavaliers) were named the Currie Cup Players of the Year for the Premier and First Divisions respectively, adding their names to that of Sanele Nohamba (Lions), who won the South African URC Player of the Season Award for 2024.
Jakkie Cilliers, who topped the scoring charts and helped the Bulls Daisies to a second successive Women’s Premier Division title, was recognised as Provincial Women’s Player of the Year. AJ Jacobs was named Outsurance Referee of the Year for his excellent performances on both local and international stages.
For its major contributions to rugby development, the South African Schools Rugby Association (SASRA) was named Associate Member of the Year, and the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union received the inaugural President’s Award for its achievements in access to the game, development, governance and performance.
To cap a remarkable year for SA Rugby, the awards ceremony also celebrated a remarkable milestone for the Springbok brand, which was ranked 50th among the top 100 brands in South Africa, making it the only sports brand to achieve this distinction to date.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander hailed Kolbe’s achievement as a milestone for backline players while praising the contributions of all the other award winners.
“Cheslin’s recognition is a testament to his skill, dedication, and impact on the field,” Alexander said.
“It’s amazing to think that the last backline player to win the top award was former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2013, and to have Cheslin take the top prize this year, is just reward for the amazing things he’s done for the Springboks in the last six years.
“He truly embodies the spirit of excellence that defines South African rugby. We are blessed with incredible talent in South African rugby, as evidenced by the accomplishments of national players such as Nadine, Sacha, Jurenzo and Selvyn.
“Cheslin may have led the charge, but everyone involved with the Springboks deserves recognition for one of our best seasons ever, and Rassie’s role in this resurgence from where we were under a decade ago has to be applauded.”
SA Rugby Awards 2024 winners and finalists (where applicable):
SA Rugby media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Cricket