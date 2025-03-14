Composure until bitter end key to heart-stopping Madibaz victory

An extraordinary commitment to ball retention combined with loads of patience proved decisive in the Madibaz’s dramatic victory over the University of the Western Cape in the FNB Varsity Shield rugby competition.
Geed up by a boisterous home crowd who packed out the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday, the Nelson Mandela University side did not relent as they edged their way across the field in the dying moments to set up the winning try.
Victory was eventually secured three minutes after the hooter as Sean van Zijl powered over to seal a memorable 27-24 triumph over the tournament log leaders.
Skipper Leon van der Merwe said the victory reflected the team’s growing confidence in competing at the highest level, especially having started the season with 10 debutants.
More importantly, he said, had been their ability to keep their composure during the high-pressure moments.
“It was fantastic to see the team staying calm under immense pressure,” the No 8 said during their build-up for Friday’s clash against Walter Sisulu University in Mdantsane.
During the final stages, his message to the players was simply to “stay in the fight and keep the ball”.
“We knew if we kept building phases we could put their defence under pressure.”
The Madibaz executed to perfection, working their way upfield from their own goal line through a series of penalties before Van Zijl’s second try clinched the match for them.
“Once we got into their 22, we remained patient and eventually forced our way over.
“We stuck to our processes, built the phases and controlled possession exceptionally well.”
UWC entered the match unbeaten, but a determined mindset among the Madibaz camp proved the difference in the end.
“We knew we were underdogs, but believed we had a real chance if we capitalised on our opportunities,” Van der Merwe, who has earned the Player That Rocks accolade twice in four matches, said.
“That belief only strengthened as we remained within one score of them throughout the game.”
While his young squad had to learn some tough lessons early on, Van der Merwe noted that they had done a fine job in adapting to the demands of Varsity Shield rugby.
“Many of our younger players transitioned from school rugby, and the leap to university rugby is significant,” he said.
“Since that opening loss to Varsity College, the team have matured and adjusted to the fast pace of varsity competition.”
Their victory over UWC reinforced that the systems implemented by the coaching staff were working like a charm.
“Varsity Shield is becoming more competitive each year as teams improve through enhanced coaching and player development,” Van der Merwe said.
“With greater investment in varsity rugby and increasingly strong opposition there are no easy matches. Every game demands our full focus.”
That mindset will be crucial against a WSU outfit who always bring physicality and intensity to the table.
“They thrive on loose play and bring relentless energy,” the Madibaz captain said.
“For us, efficient execution of our set pieces and maintaining possession through multiple phases will be key.
“If we allow easy turnovers, they will capitalise on them.”
The match takes place at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday. Kickoff is at 7pm. — Full Stop Communications
Composure until bitter end key to heart-stopping Madibaz victory
Image: VARSITY SPORTS
