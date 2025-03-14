Rugby

Cool heads needed when EP face Pumas onslaught

No room for disciplinary indiscretions against tough Mpumalanga side

Premium
By George Byron - 14 March 2025

EP coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee will demand cool heads in the heat of battle when the Elephants face a revved-up Pumas side in round two of the SA Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Elephants shot themselves in the foot last week when three second-half yellow cards played a major part in their 40-31 defeat against the Falcons...

