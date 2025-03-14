Cool heads needed when EP face Pumas onslaught
No room for disciplinary indiscretions against tough Mpumalanga side
EP coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee will demand cool heads in the heat of battle when the Elephants face a revved-up Pumas side in round two of the SA Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The Elephants shot themselves in the foot last week when three second-half yellow cards played a major part in their 40-31 defeat against the Falcons...
