Progress set sights on unbeaten Fort Beaufort in final
If Progress want to land the Eastern Cape Super 14 trophy for the third time in their proud history, they must do what no other side has managed to achieve this season when they face giant-killers Fort Beaufort United on Saturday.
The wildcard team from Border remain unbeaten after five outings and have their sights set on claiming another big scalp at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm)...
