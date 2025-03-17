Playing fields not level in SA Cup, says Toetie
Difficult for EP to compete against full-time franchises
The playing fields are not level in the SA Cup where cash-flush professional teams are pitted against semi-professional outfits, EP Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says.
On Saturday, EP were beaten 61-22 by a well-funded Pumas outfit who outgunned the Elephants by nine tries to three at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.