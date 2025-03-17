Progress down plucky Fort Beaufort in thrilling final
Loose forward Tyrese Brouers named man of the match after eye-catching display which helped his team lift the trophy
There were double celebrations for Progress when they beat never-say-die Fort Beaufort United 40-29 in a thrilling EC Super 14 club rugby final on Saturday.
There were jubilant scenes at the end when Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver joined his players on the field to celebrate a historic triumph at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
