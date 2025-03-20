Elephants hunting for first SA Cup win
Unchanged EP team to face SWD Eagles in George on Friday
It will be a case of win or bust for the winless EP Elephants when they face the SWD Eagles in a crunch SA Cup clash in George on Friday.
Defeats in their opening two games against the Falcons and Pumas have left EP languishing second from bottom on the 10-team log...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.