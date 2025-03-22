An early penalty by Johannes after two minutes was quickly usurped as Leinster took advantage of a breakdown in communication which saw the ball bounce into the Bulls' 22, from where veteran All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett strolled over for a try.
Kriel's late penalty earns Bulls narrow win over Leinster, Stormers secure vital win over Scarlets
Sports reporter
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
A last-gasp penalty, with time already expired, by centre David Kriel earned the Bulls a dramatic 21-20 victory over Leinster in an error-strewn URC clash at Loftus on Saturday.
Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse, after resetting the scrum on numerous occasions, eventually penalised Leinster, giving Kriel — who’d taken over kicking duties after Keagan Johannes was subbed — the chance to slot a 40m kick and send teammates and thousands clad in blue in the stands into raptures.
There will likely be an inquest from Bulls head coach Jake White about why it had taken quite so long for the Bulls to change tactics and lean on their big pack of forwards after a frustrating afternoon in which they struggled to hold onto possession for more than a few phases.
An early penalty by Johannes after two minutes was quickly usurped as Leinster took advantage of a breakdown in communication which saw the ball bounce into the Bulls' 22, from where veteran All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett strolled over for a try.
Leinster, whose team mixed youth and experience, held the ascendancy for most of the first half, with flyhalf Ross Byrne adding a penalty later.
Crucially for the Bulls, they didn’t cross the whitewash — despite the experienced trio of Barrett, RG Snyman and French prop Rabah Slimani featuring prominently.
Leinster’s overall rhythm was lacking, not helped by four players going off for head injury assessments, while the Bulls couldn’t build momentum after losing prop Alulutho Tshakweni to the sin-bin for a "grass cutter" tackle
The Bulls gradually gained a foothold towards the end of the half, but lacked the accuracy to gain any more than the three points Johannes slotted on the stroke of halftime.
Leinster produced the afternoon’s slickest bit of attacking play, with forwards and backs combining smoothly to send left-wing Andrew Osborne over in the corner. There was doubt about whether he’d properly controlled the ball as he dotted down, but numerous inspections by the TV officials couldn’t clearly establish whether Whitehouse’s original decision had to be overturned and the on-field stood.
It was on the hour mark that the Bulls eventually changed tact, aligning with tradition and simplifying their game by keeping matters tight.
After Leinster’s replacement prop Tom Clarkson was also sin-binned, the Bulls started winning penalties at the scrum, and twin mauls created first a penalty try and then a chance for replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar to dot down, giving the Bulls a one-point lead with five minutes left.
A reckless piece of play from wing Sebastian de Klerk saw him red-carded for impeding his opposite number Tommy O’Brien while in the air.
A subsequent touchline penalty from Byrne saw Leinster retake the lead — but the Bulls’ power, courage and Kriel’s right boot delivered delirium.
In the other late match on Saturday afternoon, the Stormers pulled a bonus-point 29-17 win over the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets to move to seventh spot on the URC standings with 33 points.
The Stormers’ tries in the first half were scored by Ben Loader and Deon Fourie, with other points coming from a penalty and a conversion from Bok flyhalf Sasha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
The only try for the visitors in the first half was scored by Ellis Mee and converted by Ioan Lloyd.
In the second half the Stormers got two more tries from Leolin Zas and Andre-Hugo Venter, while Scarlets got one from Ioan Nicholas and a penalty by Lloyd as they dropped points at home.
SCORERS
Bulls 21 (6) — Tries: Penalty Try, Johan Grobelaar. Penalties: Keagan Johannes (2), David Kriel
Leinster (10) — Tries: Jordie Barrett, Andrew Osborne. Conversions: Ross Byrne (2). Penalties: Byrne (2)
