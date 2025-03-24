Cheetahs can’t afford mistakes against EP, says Frans
It has been a fiery baptism for new Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn, who is desperate to avoid a third SA Cup defeat when his side travel to Gqeberha to face the EP Elephants on Saturday.
The former Bok is wary of a fired-up EP side who are showing improvement in the SA Cup under new coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.