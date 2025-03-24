George poised for inaugural Ebrahim Patel Community Cup

Double-award-winning NPO the New Hope Training Organisation was unveiled on Thursday as main sponsor of the inaugural Ebrahim Patel Community Cup to be hosted in George from April 17 to 21.
New Hope, founded in 2012, won AgriSETA’s national award for best training centre, and the award for hosting the best project for the training and development of disabled-bodied people in 2024.
According to EPCC Easter Tournament director Romano Lekay, it is the perfect fit as both the tournament and New Hope aimed to be torchbearers for the upliftment of communities across the country.
“This tournament is not just about rugby, it’s about community, legacy and giving back,” Lekay said.
“That is why we are glad to announce that we have partnered with New Hope Training Organisation as our main sponsor because of the wonderful work it has been doing in the training and development of people in underprivileged communities for more than a decade now.”
Hilton Moitse, director at New Hope, expressed the same sentiments and said why they decided to partner with the EPCC because “on our logo it reads: ‘Eagles Fly with Eagles’.
“And just like a mother eagle does by training her young how to fly, we at New Hope strive to invest in others, and it highlights the importance of mentorship, leadership and in the developing the potential of those around you.
“Just like the late Mr Patel did by unifying our country’s divided rugby bodies, New Hope also strives to bring hope to old and young.”
Moitse thanked Lekay, as tournament director, for the collaboration, saying it would be “the start of big things”.
New Hope joins Ashantlee Tours, Buztron, Coca-Cola, G-Sportswear, Score Energy Drinks, Sebeletsa Group, Minux Digital and Tikity as official sponsors of the EPCC Easter Tournament.
Meanwhile, the eight participating clubs, in alphabetical order, Bridgton (Oudtshoorn), Gardens (Kariega), Groot Brak, Harlequins (Gqeberha), Heidelberg, Robertson Town, Safcol United (Grabouw) and St George’s (Strand) were also at Fancourt to find out who would be facing who on the first day of EPCC action at Outeniqua Park Stadium.
In a mouthwatering opening round, Safcol will tackle Bridgton in the opening game on Thursday April 17 at 4pm.
In the second game on day 1, Groot Brak face off against Gardens at 5.35pm before Gardens and Groot Brak do battle at 7.35pm.
The final game of the day kicks off at 9.10pm when St George’s tackle Robertson Town in a game that has already been touted as the game of the round.
EPCC organisers urge fans to take advantage of early bird specials as tickets are selling out fast.
The Herald
George poised for inaugural Ebrahim Patel Community Cup
Tournament not just about rugby but about legacy and giving back, says director
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
