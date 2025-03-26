Cheetahs call up Blommetjies for EP clash
Clayton Blommetjies has been called up to the Cheetahs squad at the 11th hour and is expected to start at flyhalf against the EP Elephants in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The Free Staters have made a shaky start to their SA Cup campaign and coach Frans Steyn is hoping the experienced Blommetjies can help steady the ship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.