Rugby

Cheetahs call up Blommetjies for EP clash

Premium
26 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Clayton Blommetjies has been called up to the Cheetahs squad at the 11th hour and is expected to start at flyhalf against the EP Elephants in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Free Staters have made a shaky start to their SA Cup campaign and coach Frans Steyn is hoping the experienced Blommetjies can help steady the ship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...

