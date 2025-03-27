This deal comes after SA Rugby announced the conclusion of its eight-year sponsorship agreement with MTN this week.
FNB steps up as principal Bok sponsor, also backing youth and women’s rugby
Deal will see bank elevate sleeve sponsorship to the title role for all national teams
FNB has replaced MTN as the official principal sponsor of the Springboks.
The new agreement announced on Wednesday will see FNB elevate its sleeve sponsorship to the title role for all national rugby teams, including the men’s and women’s sevens teams, and all age group sides.
The FNB logo will be sported on the front of the playing jerseys of all those teams.
The move also extends FNB’s relationship with the Springbok Women’s team, for which the bank has been the principal sponsor for the past three years.
CEO of SA Rugby Rian Oberholzer welcomed the partnership.
“FNB has been an outstanding partner to the Springboks and rugby for many years and we are delighted that we have aligned to take the relationship to the next level,” Oberholzer said.
This deal comes after SA Rugby announced the conclusion of its eight-year sponsorship agreement with MTN this week.
CEO of MTN South Africa Charles Molapisi said the cellphone provider had played a pivotal role in supporting the Springboks during a challenging period in 2017, when the team went through a tough stretch after the high of their 2007 World Cup victory.
The deal then spanned the Boks' back-to-back victories in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.
“This has been the most awe-inspiring and rewarding partnership for MTN after coming in as lead sponsors during a more difficult period for rugby in 2017. We would like to thank SA Rugby for placing their faith in us and having us as their headline sponsor for such a long time,” Molapisi said.
FNB CEO Harry Kellan said the bank is eager to build on its legacy of supporting rugby in South Africa having been involved with the sport since 2017.
“FNB has a long history of help and support of rugby and we are extremely proud and honoured to now further extend our help as the principal sponsor, leading and headlining in our partnership with the Springboks.”
FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe said the bank's commitment to rugby development was evident in its efforts to support the sport at youth level.
“Our investment in youth platforms like Classic Clashes and Varsity Cup has enabled FNB to support the development of young talent across all spheres of rugby, and across various South African communities,” Mfikwe said.
“Our efforts in youth development have supported transformation in the sport and are a demonstration of our grassroots-to-greatness sponsorship strategy, which allows us to not only help develop local talent but also showcase our country's ability to compete in the global arena.
“We recognise the power of sport in nation-building, and our Saru partnership is also pivotal in our journey to empower women in sport.”
