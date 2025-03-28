Elephants need grit against revamped Cheetahs, says Toetie
EP must show grit when they face a furious physical onslaught from a revamped Cheetahs side in an SA Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
A valuable away win over the SWD Eagles in George last week has given the Gqeberha side a big boost ahead of the challenging showdown (3pm kickoff)...
