Humble hooker lands cherished prize after Varsity Shield hat-trick

Bustling Madibaz hooker Kyle Erasmus achieved a long-cherished goal when he was named the Player that Rocks for the first time in his FNB Varsity Shield career on Friday.
The 22-year-old, who debuted for Madibaz in the Varsity Cup of 2022, was pivotal in the team’s 38-28 victory over Sol Plaatje University at Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha.
Despite crossing the whitewash on three occasions, Erasmus emphasised that his success had been the result of a team effort that realised six tries in all.
“Rugby is a team sport and the team always comes first, but winning the award has been a long time coming,” the forward, who was chuffed with his role on the evening, said.
“When I heard my name being announced, you couldn’t wipe the smile off my face. My family and friends were also thrilled for me.”
Achieving the milestone has strengthened his resolve to deliver more of the same every time he steps onto the field.
Erasmus, an intimidating figure at 1.84m and 110kg, backed his strength to put the Sol Plaatje forwards under constant pressure.
“My tries resulted from a series of penalties, allowing us to kick for touch and set up mauls. We gained ground steadily, giving me the opportunity to cross the line.”
He was pleased with his overall performance, in which his physicality on attack and in defence caused the opposition more than a few headaches.
“I had some good steals at the rucks and our lineouts and scrums functioned well. However, there’s always room for improvement.”
The victory extended Madibaz’s winning streak to five games after their opening-round loss to Varsity College.
Erasmus, a fourth-year radiography student, credits the team’s success to discipline and adherence to their game plan.
“We thrive on structured play. That’s how we train,” he explained. “Following our game plan allows us to execute effectively.”
With SPU known to capitalise on loose play, the Madibaz had to use their set pieces wisely, playing in their opponents’ half and converting their chances.
Erasmus added that the loss to Varsity College did not define their campaign.
“After that, we came together, believed in ourselves and committed to a process that has given us the confidence to work as a unit towards our goals.”
There is a strong bond in the team – that much is evident – and the aim is clearly to keep on improving while tackling each challenge as it presents itself.
With Madibaz (24) just a single point ahead of Cape Peninsula University of Technology, their opponents on Friday, a lot is at stake in the final round of this year’s Shield campaign.
A top-two finish will secure a home semifinal for the Madibaz on April 4.
Varsity College top the log on 27 points with the University of the Western Cape in fourth with 22.
Erasmus expects a tough contest against CPUT. Although the men from the Bay triumphed in their most recent encounter, the Cape Town side had their number twice in 2023.
“We will control what we can. We’ve put in the hard work and know we can match any intensity or physicality our opponents bring,” he said.
His team will naturally want to dominate up front while managing territory with accurate kicking.
“If we can maintain possession for multiple phases, we can put them under real pressure.”
The game takes place at the Madibaz Stadium with kick-off at 4pm. — Full Stop Communications
