Belief growing in Elephants team, says Coetzee
Positive signs for EP in action-packed encounter against Cheetahs
After giving the Cheetahs a fright on Saturday, self-belief is growing in EP’s squad after four rounds of the SA Cup, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says.
Only a powerful surge from the Cheetahs enabled them to snatch a thrilling 47-35 win over a combative EP outfit in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.