Rugby

Cheetahs snatch late win over Elephants

Premium
31 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

A powerful late charge from the Cheetahs enabled them to snatch a thrilling 47-35 win over a feisty EP Elephants outfit in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The outcome was in the melting pot until the final minutes before the Cheetahs claimed the vital SA Cup log points on offer at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

