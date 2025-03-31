Cheetahs snatch late win over Elephants
A powerful late charge from the Cheetahs enabled them to snatch a thrilling 47-35 win over a feisty EP Elephants outfit in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The outcome was in the melting pot until the final minutes before the Cheetahs claimed the vital SA Cup log points on offer at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.