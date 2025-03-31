Kruisfontein edge Star of Hope in tense opener
Newly promoted side give champions a run for their money in Humansdorp
Champions Kruisfontein United were made to sweat to before they edged newly promoted Star of Hope 39-34 in a tense EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Humansdorp on Saturday.
If there were fears Kruisfontein might be ring rusty after they pulled out of the preseason EC Super 14 tournament because of the non-payment of match fees, they were laid to rest at the Sports Complex...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.