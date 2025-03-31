Blitzboks coach Snyman accepts blame for Hong Kong misfire

“We want to put the memory of this tournament behind us, but it will not just be swept under the carpet. We will do serious reflection and I will spend enough time to go through everything with the players and where we fell short as a squad.”
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
Blitzboks coach Philip Snyman still believes his squad can beat any other team in the HSBC Sevens series, so their ninth-place finish in the Hong Kong Sevens this weekend was a bitter pill to swallow.
Snyman said he accepts all the blame for a weekend of few highlights and many disappointing moments.
“I have to take this one on the chin, as that was not our standard and ultimately it is my job to make sure the guys are up for it and that consistency becomes a norm for the team,” Snyman said after the Blitzboks’ 19-17 win over Kenya in their final game on Sunday.
“That consistency should be for every game and every tournament and not a select few as it happened here. The fact it did not happen must be laid on my doorstep.”
The Blitzboks started well in their pool opener against Uruguay on Friday (40-7), but pool defeats to Australia (26-7) and New Zealand (17-7) meant they had to contest the minor placings for the first time in the season.
“We have to be more consistent than this,” Snyman said. “Against Australia, we had the benefit of a yellow card in the opening minute but did not use it, while against New Zealand, we were in their red zone early only to give away possession.
“Against New Zealand, we lost possession eight times and conceded six penalties, and you just cannot play rugby like that. We were poor at the breakdown and need to fix that with Singapore looming.”
Sunday’s victory over Kenya was a carbon copy of what happened earlier in pool play, Snyman said.
“We started so well and did everything we wanted, executed well and had a deserved lead. Then we lost concentration, made some errors and allowed them back into the game and in the end we had to regroup to win the match.”
The Blitzboks are now gearing up for next weekend’s tournament in Singapore, and Snyman said they are hurting.
HSBC Sevens standings:
SA Rugby media
