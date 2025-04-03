Rugby

Quins square off against Gardens in key Top 12 battle

Rival teams jostling for top spot on the log

Premium
03 April 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

With champions Kruisfontein United enjoying an early season bye, rival teams will be jostling to claim top spot on the Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby log on Saturday.

Kruisfontein, who edged newly promoted Star of Hope 39-34 in a tense clash in Humansdorp in the opening round last week, are next in action against Progress on April 12...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 03 April 2025
2025 Hyundai Exter

Most Read