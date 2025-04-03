Quins square off against Gardens in key Top 12 battle
Rival teams jostling for top spot on the log
With champions Kruisfontein United enjoying an early season bye, rival teams will be jostling to claim top spot on the Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby log on Saturday.
Kruisfontein, who edged newly promoted Star of Hope 39-34 in a tense clash in Humansdorp in the opening round last week, are next in action against Progress on April 12...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.