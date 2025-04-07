Varsity College and Madibaz book spots in Shield final

The finalists of the FNB Varsity Shield 2025 have been decided, with Varsity College set to face the Madibaz on April 11.
The Comets have already secured automatic promotion after topping the log at the end of the group stages and continued their fine form by outclassing CPUT in Durban.
In Gqeberha, Madibaz booked their ticket to the final after dispatching UWC with relative ease.
For two heartbreaking years, Madibaz had failed to make it past the semifinal stage of the FNB Varsity Shield.
That all changed in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon when they beat UWC 41-24.
A slew of tries by the home side in the first half did enough damage to ensure that the visitors simply had too much to do in the second stanza.
The Capetonians drew first blood in the fifth minute when centre Braydon Booysen crashed over, but from that point on the half belonged to Madibaz.
Kyle Erasmus added to his impressive Shield try tally after a powerful rolling maul, centre Eddie Kruger rounded off a superb bit of handling by the Madibaz backs before wing Emihle Zaza took advantage of poor handling by the visitors to stroll in for his five-pointer.
Three minutes before the break, prop Imibongo Mvuleni got in on the action with a copybook front-rower’s charge over the line.
It looked like the floodgates would open when Madibaz skipper Leon van der Merwe caught the opposition napping with a quick tap-and-go to put his name on the scoresheet nine minutes into the second half.
However, with no option but to attack, UWC started to find some rhythm and were rewarded with three unanswered tries by Leighton Damon, skipper Romuald Nsombamanya and replacement hooker Tyanase Mihlali.
It was too little, too late though as Madibaz secured their place in a final that has eluded them for so long.
SCORERS:
Madibaz: 41 Tries: Kyle Erasmus, Edward Kruger, Emihle Zaza, Imibongo Mvuleni, Leon van der Merwe.
UWC: 24 Tries: Braydon Booysen, Leighton Damon, Romuald Nsombamanya, Tyanase Mihlali.
Player That Rocks: Leon van der Merwe (Madibaz).
Varsity College and Madibaz book spots in Shield final
Image: VARSITY SPORT:
The finalists of the FNB Varsity Shield 2025 have been decided, with Varsity College set to face the Madibaz on April 11.
The Comets have already secured automatic promotion after topping the log at the end of the group stages and continued their fine form by outclassing CPUT in Durban.
In Gqeberha, Madibaz booked their ticket to the final after dispatching UWC with relative ease.
For two heartbreaking years, Madibaz had failed to make it past the semifinal stage of the FNB Varsity Shield.
That all changed in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon when they beat UWC 41-24.
A slew of tries by the home side in the first half did enough damage to ensure that the visitors simply had too much to do in the second stanza.
The Capetonians drew first blood in the fifth minute when centre Braydon Booysen crashed over, but from that point on the half belonged to Madibaz.
Kyle Erasmus added to his impressive Shield try tally after a powerful rolling maul, centre Eddie Kruger rounded off a superb bit of handling by the Madibaz backs before wing Emihle Zaza took advantage of poor handling by the visitors to stroll in for his five-pointer.
Three minutes before the break, prop Imibongo Mvuleni got in on the action with a copybook front-rower’s charge over the line.
It looked like the floodgates would open when Madibaz skipper Leon van der Merwe caught the opposition napping with a quick tap-and-go to put his name on the scoresheet nine minutes into the second half.
However, with no option but to attack, UWC started to find some rhythm and were rewarded with three unanswered tries by Leighton Damon, skipper Romuald Nsombamanya and replacement hooker Tyanase Mihlali.
It was too little, too late though as Madibaz secured their place in a final that has eluded them for so long.
SCORERS:
Madibaz: 41 Tries: Kyle Erasmus, Edward Kruger, Emihle Zaza, Imibongo Mvuleni, Leon van der Merwe.
UWC: 24 Tries: Braydon Booysen, Leighton Damon, Romuald Nsombamanya, Tyanase Mihlali.
Player That Rocks: Leon van der Merwe (Madibaz).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport