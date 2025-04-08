Four Gqeberha schools are gearing up for the mother of all township rugby derbies when they meet in a showdown at the Wolfson Stadium in May.next month.
The Sport Revolution Derby will take place at the Kwazakhele venue on May 14, with a full day of sporting entertainment on offer from 9am to 5pm.
It will involve rugby teams from Newell High School and Cowan High, both in New Brighton, Loyiso Senior Secondary in Zwide and Kwazakhele High.
It will be a feast of action as all four schools have a rich sporting tradition and will be out to impress in this exciting double-header.
These were the first post-primary schools in the Gqeberha townships, with Newell High being established in 1942, followed by Cowan High in 1946, Kwazakhele High in 1961 and Loyiso Senior Secondary in 1966.
Newell are set to take on Cowan, while Kwazakhele will line up against Loyiso.
• Framesby put up spirited resistance on the final day of the NMI Toyota North-South tournament in Stellenbosch last week, but eventually went down 59-29 to Diamantveld.
Earlier they had beaten Duineveld 60-7.
Diamantveld vice-captain and lock Zuan Rautenbach led the attack against Framesby with some storming runs and came away with two tries.
He found strong support from tighthead prop Dian Ellis, who also produced an energetic showing which saw him cross for two tries.
Flyhalf Ezlin Swartz orchestrated play masterfully for the Kimberley outfit, keeping his team on the front foot and also kicking six conversions.
His opposite number Jaiden Brewis tried hard to keep Framesby in the game, dotting down twice and being their best player on the day. He also kicked one conversion.
Other Framesby tries came from Jaco George, Luke Didloft and Rynhardt Brown. — Additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com
Schools looking forward to exciting township rugby derby
Image: ALAISTER RUSELL
