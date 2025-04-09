“So there was no reason from that perspective to look at how we might do replacements differently. Ultimately, there are a lot of different ways to win a rugby match.”
‘So lekka’: Rassie happy as Boks’ Bomb Squad can keep on ticking
In a perhaps pointed seven-letter tweet, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his delight at the news the Bomb Squad can keep on ticking.
World Rugby have no intention of outlawing the 7/1 forward-orientated bench split, insisting there is no medical evidence to suggest it leads to more injuries.
The use of more forwards than the customary five on the substitutes bench had been decried in some quarters, with some suggesting it is against the spirit of the game, while others contend it carries risk for the combatants as the match wears on.
The Springboks were the first to explore the potential of using a forward-heavy bench and their infamous Bomb Squad, as it was named in 2019, has largely proved devastatingly effective. More recently France coach Fabien Galthie has sought to use all the bulging forward muscle at his disposal and it helped his team bag a first Six Nations crown since 2022.
Like the Springboks, France also boast like-for-like forward power in reserve.
The Springboks raised eyebrows when they opted for a 7/1 split when they thoroughly vanquished the All Blacks 35-7 in London on the eve of the 2023 RWC, while France ran the gauntlet of having just one back in reserve when they devastated Italy 73-24 in Rome. They also downed Ireland and Scotland using the same method in reserve in this year's Six Nations.
Erasmus expressed his delighted in a tweet, saying “So lekka” followed by emojis of the South African and French national flags.
Though sceptics remain, World Rugby has arrived at the conclusion a distinct forward-heavy bench does not carry inherent peril for players.
“We looked at it from a science medicine perspective. Was there a distinctive view that a bunch of fresh players coming on with 20 or 30 minutes to go is going to create a more injurious position, and the science said that’s not the case,” World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin told The Guardian.
“So there was no reason from that perspective to look at how we might do replacements differently. Ultimately, there are a lot of different ways to win a rugby match.”
Newly elected chair Brett Robinson said the 7/1 split raises questions over the “spirit of the game” but the governing body has outlined there is no scientific evidence to ban it from the sport.
The issue will probably continue to divide opinion. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend raised the issue at a “Shape of the Game” conference and later after his side’s victory over Wales in round five of the Six Nations.
“The bench was not set up to suddenly have a new forward pack coming on. That’s for World Rugby to decide, but just now, you can put eight forwards on the bench if you want. Where might the game end up?
“Is it going to be more of a game where we need forwards in a 6/2 or 7/1? Or is it a game where we need backs because it’s going to be so open that we’ve got to make sure we’re bringing backs off the bench?”
Former Scotland coach Matt Williams expressed his opposition to the deployment of the Bomb Squad, while former Ireland captain Keith Wood has also expressed reservations.
