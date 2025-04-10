NMB Stadium must be EP’s fortress, says Toetie
The Nelson Mandela Stadium must be transformed into a daunting rugby fortress that makes visiting teams feel uncomfortable when they visit Gqeberha, EP Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says.
After securing their first home SA Cup win against the Leopards last week, EP plan to cash in during their remaining home games against the Griffons (May 3) and Boland Cavaliers (May 10)...
