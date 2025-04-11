EP must hang tough against Griquas, says Toetie
Elephants have to raise the level against log-leaders in Kimberley
EP must hang tough and stay in the fight as long as possible when they lock horns with SA Cup log-leaders Griquas in a SA Cup clash in Kimberley on Friday, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says.
The odds will be heavily stacked against the Elephants at Suzuki Park when they square off against an unbeaten Griquas side who are firing on all cylinders (kickoff 3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.