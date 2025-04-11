Long-time skipper eyes perfect farewell in Varsity Shield final

Experienced Madibaz captain Leon van der Merwe will aim for the perfect farewell when he leads the Gqeberha team in the FNB Varsity Shield final against Varsity College in Durban on Friday (4pm).
The inspirational No 8, who is in his final Shield campaign before hanging up his academic boots, has been central to Mandela University’s resurgence in 2025.
They have strung together an incredible seven consecutive victories to force their way into second place on the log. Whatever happens in the final, their final position on the points table guarantees them a Varsity Cup promotion-relegation playoff against UJ.
But, before that, the skipper knows they need to find a weakness in the armour of a formidable Varsity College outfit, who beat them 40-14 in the opening round in mid-February.
The Madibaz have been on an upward curve ever since and posted a dominant 41-24 semifinal victory over UWC, whom they only managed to beat with a last-gasp effort in the group stages.
Now it is about deciphering the secret code that has propelled their final opponents to the top of the Shield standings with only a narrow 36-40 loss to UWC blotting their near-perfect record.
Varsity College finished first by collecting eight bonus points to Madibaz’s five.
“To have a chance of winning, we’ll need to be disciplined, smart and adaptable,” Van der Merwe, who was named the Player that Rocks for the third time in eight matches last week, said.
He described the Durban side as highly organised, solid in defence and, with players who thrive on transitional play, lethal on the counter-attack.
“If we give them space, they’ll punish us.”
Van der Merwe argued that their best chance of an upset was to stick to the game plan that had brought them to this point in the competition.
“We need to play our style, stay composed and trust that our unity and hard work will give us the edge.”
The final called for a compact defence, closing off their opponents’ passing lanes and avoiding turnovers “in dangerous areas”, he said.
For now, the promotion-relegation match is a distant thought.
“This is the biggest game in front of us. We’re putting everything into it. We’ll only think about the next step once the final is done.”
Van der Merwe, originally from the Western Cape, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that came his way during his time with Madibaz Rugby.
He made his Varsity Cup debut in 2022 and took over the captaincy in 2023 following a long-term injury to regular skipper Arnouw Nel.
“It’s truly an honour to lead this team. Working with such a talented and dedicated group has been incredibly rewarding.”
He confessed that the “trust and camaraderie we’ve built go far beyond the game”.
From a personal point of view, he found fulfilment in both guiding and learning from his teammates.
This season’s highlight was watching his less experienced colleagues find their way and grow into formidable players. Madibaz fielded 10 debutants in their opening game!
“Once they found their feet, they began to express themselves and showcase their abilities,” a proud Van der Merwe said.
As the most experienced player in the squad, Van der Merwe embraced the responsibility of maintaining composure in the high-pressure moments.
“I always try to lead with consistency, accountability and effort, whether in training or on game day. My goal was to make smart decisions under pressure.”
Beyond tactics, his message on the field was for his troops to keep their energy high and maintain belief to the bitter end.
He credited the coaching staff’s clear vision of unity and focus as instrumental in their success.
“Then there’s no challenge we can’t overcome.” — Full Stop Communications
