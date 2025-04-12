Conceding line-out possession inside your 22 invites trouble, as does losing players to the sin bin.
Both contributed to Edinburgh's second try with Bulls scrumhalf Zak Burger in the bin.
Almost from nowhere the Bulls hit back after centre Harold Vorster seized upon the bouncing ball near centrefield and with the Edinburgh defence line fragmented he breezed past a few lumbering forwards before offloading to centre partner David Kriel who made a dash and a stretch for the try line.
Facing a 17-point deficit Jannes Kirsten's relative anonymity was partially formalised when he was yellow-carded for a high hit in the 42nd minute.
He was lucky to remain on the field after a similar infraction three minutes after his return. Soon after Kirsten's yellow card, Edinburgh captain Grant Gilchrist crashed over after the hosts surged upfield with intent.
The Bulls by then had turned to their bench.
They had six Springboks lying in wait and the addition of wing Canan Moodie in particular gave them another gear.
Bulls bow out of Challenge Cup after quarterfinal defeat to Edinburgh
Sports reporter
Image: Euan Cherry/Getty Images
The Bulls bowed out of the Challenge Cup lamenting what might have been after Edinburgh downed them 34-28 in their quarterfinal at Hive Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulls' poor first half left them with much to do and though they did not lack for effort they came up agonisingly short as the match reached a thrilling climax.
The Bulls battled bravely in the second half and though they made inroads on the scoreboard they could not completely eradicate the high error rate that undermined them before the break.
Their discipline left a lot to be desired, while their line-out was at times shambolic and to be fair they didn't take to the air with any authority either.
The home team with combative flanker Jamie Ritchie leading the way was far more assertive at the start.
There were early warning signs as Edinburgh cut the Bulls' defence to shreds in midfield.
Their adroit passing and clever use of angles found the Bulls wanting, with the first try coming directly from such a defence breach.
Conceding line-out possession inside your 22 invites trouble, as does losing players to the sin bin.
Both contributed to Edinburgh's second try with Bulls scrumhalf Zak Burger in the bin.
Almost from nowhere the Bulls hit back after centre Harold Vorster seized upon the bouncing ball near centrefield and with the Edinburgh defence line fragmented he breezed past a few lumbering forwards before offloading to centre partner David Kriel who made a dash and a stretch for the try line.
Facing a 17-point deficit Jannes Kirsten's relative anonymity was partially formalised when he was yellow-carded for a high hit in the 42nd minute.
He was lucky to remain on the field after a similar infraction three minutes after his return. Soon after Kirsten's yellow card, Edinburgh captain Grant Gilchrist crashed over after the hosts surged upfield with intent.
The Bulls by then had turned to their bench.
They had six Springboks lying in wait and the addition of wing Canan Moodie in particular gave them another gear.
Upfront too there was greater urgency with replacements Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden spreading themselves thin.
The Bulls pack was more direct after the break and profited with a penalty try before left wing Stravino Jacobs' burst from an attacking scrum helped set up a try for Cameron Hanekom.
That try brought the result back into balance.
The Bulls got to within six points but no closer.
Scorers
Edinburgh (24) 34 — Tries: James Lang (2), Magnus Bradbury, Grant Gilchrist. Conversions: Ross Thompson (4). Penalties: Thompson (2).
Bulls (7) 28 — Tries: David Kriel (2), a penalty try, Cameron Hanekom. Conversions: Keagan Johannes, Johan Goosen (2).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport