Elephants imploded against Griquas, says Toetie
Top side put EP to the sword in disastrous second half
EP imploded catastrophically during a disastrous second half when they were thrashed 70-17 by Griquas in a lopsided SA Cup encounter, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
After holding a narrow 14-10 halftime lead, a rampant Griquas outfit shifted gears and scored 56 points in a one-sided second half at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley on Friday...
