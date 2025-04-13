Kruisfontein edge Progress in Top 12 heavyweight duel
Kruisfontein United landed the first telling body blow in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they edged Progress 10-7 in a nail-biting clash in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Billed as a heavyweight battle between two champion teams, the game went down to the wire before Kruisfontein emerged narrow winners in front of their ecstatic supporters at the Sports Complex...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.