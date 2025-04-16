Junior Boks set to dazzle in Gqeberha extravaganza
SA to take on New Zealand, Argentina and Australia in U20 Rugby Champs
The brightest young stars in world rugby will be on display when the Junior Boks play three matches in the Rugby Championship U20 tournament in Gqeberha during May.
SA, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia will play a series of double-headers against one another on May 1, 6 and 11 in a rugby extravaganza at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
