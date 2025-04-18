Strong Junior Bok squad named for Gqeberha
Team will face Argentina, Australia and New Zealand at Bay stadium in May
After much agonising and deliberation over his final choices, Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has named a powerful squad of 31 players for the Rugby Championship U20 tournament in Gqeberha in May.
Five capped Junior Boks are included in the line-up, including three who took part in the inaugural southern hemisphere tournament in Australia in 2024, where the SA U20s finished second behind New Zealand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.