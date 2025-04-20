Kariega's Gardens to face Roberston in Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter Tournament final

Robertson Town and Gardens from Kariega stole the show on day two of the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter Tournament at Outeniqua Park Stadium in George as both teams booked their place in Monday’s grand finale.
Gardens, however, had to work hard to overcome a tough Bridgton outfit 39-35 after the Eastern Cape club made a quick start and at one stage led by 20-6, before their Southern Cape and Oudtshoorn counterparts came storming back to make the halftime score 20-19.
The lead would change hands early in the second half, before Gardens regained their momentum, with centre Donlic Natal again putting up a man-of-the-match performance.
And while their players were doing the business on the field, the Gardens supporters in the stands were in full voice, singing and bringing the gees with their famous club chants.
But, not to be outdone, Robertson Town supporters showed why they are considered the most passionate supporters in club rugby with their cheers and songs giving that extra energy to the players on the pitch as the defending Sanlam Boland Top 12 champions bested PE Harlequins 47-20.
Man of the match Marco Jones led the charge with barnstorming carries and a refusal to die with the ball in contact. Harlies' defenders had no answer for the backrow forward’s physicality, and only a late fightback from the Gqeberha team saved them from a bigger loss on the day.
Meanwhile, in the plate semifinals, Safcol United were determined after losing their opening game on Thursday against Bridgton. It made up for the defeat by blasting past Groot Brak 41-19 and booking a showdown with Heidelberg, who made light work (49-12) of a lacklustre St George's team.
In Monday’s final day of action, fans of the EPCC tournament can expect another action-packed day with four games broadcast live on Global Sports Network’s (GSN) YouTube Channel.
The action kicks off at 8.20am when George rugby club tackle Crusaders in a wild-card playoff, with the winner booking their place in next year’s tournament.
And at 10:00, the main draw action starts as Groot Brak and St George's do battle in a playoff for seventh place.
The third-place playoff between losing cup semi-finalists, Bridgton and PE Harlequins, starts at 11:45 before Safcol and Heidelberg do battle from 1.20pm in the plate final.
The final for the EPCC title between Gardens and Robertson Town is at 3.20pm, and a capacity crowd is expected as both teams’ fans are expected to travel down to George in their droves to cheer their teams on to the title.
Monday’s fixtures
8.20am: George v Crusaders; 10am: Groot Brak v St Georges; 11.45: Bridgton v PE Harlequins 1.20pm; 2.50pm: Plate Final, Heidelberg v Safcol United; 3.20: Grand Final, Gardens v Robertson Town
Kariega's Gardens to face Roberston in Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter Tournament final
Image: MrRee Studios
