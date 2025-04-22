“I had my quiet moments before the match, but when the time came, it was game face on and playing for this team and country. Now that it is all over, I have a deep sense of gratitude and thanks to those who walked this journey with me.
“We played well today, and everyone should be proud of the fact that they played a part in this performance.”
Alicia Willemse, who made her debut in the clash, was at a loss for words after her second-half appearance earned her a first Test cap.
“This is special, and making my debut for this team is something I will never forget,” Willemse, who became Springbok Women’s player number 176 on Saturday, said.
“I am really proud and the fact that we celebrated with a win is even more special.”
SA Rugby
Excellent start to Bok Women’s season, says coach De Bruin
Rugby World Cup preparations begin with strong win in Spain
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Springbok Women’s commanding victory over Spain in Alicante on Saturday was a good start to their season and according to a pleased Swys de Bruin, the performance brought smiles to the faces of his coaching staff.
The Bok Women showed good variety in the 48-26 victory in which they scored eight tries to four and De Bruin said their first phase of Rugby World Cup preparations was off to a flyer.
“The tour to France and Spain was part one of our preparation and I am very pleased about the outcome we achieved here today,” the Bok Women's coach said afterwards.
“We scored some beautiful long-distance tries, which was something we worked on and wanted to add to our arsenal as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup in August, while our set piece delivered as usual.
“Credit to the defensive effort out there, we really laid down a marker in that area as well.”
De Bruin said despite the lapses, the win showed their progress in many areas of play.
“Coaches are never happy, to be fair, but our first-half performance was almost faultless. We really played well and those long-distance tries were spectacular.
“We became a bit loose in the second half and allowed them two soft tries, but those are good work-ons for us going into our next phase of our campaign.”
The coach was happy to see his players having a go and trying things.
“At times they did not quite do what we wanted them to do in certain areas, but the fact that they went out to play and had a go was good.”
De Bruin said the team will have a short break before they start preparing for the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar in June and the two-Test series against Canada in July.
“We are seven matches away from our World Cup opener and we started this very well, so not much to complain about at this stage.”
SA captain Nolusindiso Booi, who became the first Springbok Women to play in 50 Tests on Saturday, said emotions ran high, but she managed to calm herself down.
“This was not about me, though I am immensely proud of the occasion and what it means to women’s rugby and especially to my family,” she said.
SA Rugby
