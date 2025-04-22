Gardens crowned champs after thrilling win over Robertson
Kariega team see off crack Boland outfit in Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter tournament
Gardens kept EP's rugby flag flying high on the national stage when they beat the crack Boland outfit Robertson Town 29-27 in a thrilling final at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter tournament on Monday.
Playing with fire and gritty determination, the Kariega team fought back magnificently after they trailed 14-12 at halftime in a nail-biting clash at the Outeniqua Park Stadium in George...
