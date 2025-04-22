Graeme put on clinical display with two wins at St John's Easter Festival

Graeme College produced a clinical performance of precision and intensity to secure a notable 25-10 win over Pretoria Boys’ High on Saturday in the St John’s Easter Rugby Festival in Johannesburg.
Fullback Lucritia Magau was a constant threat and his strong runs from deep inside his own half put the Eastern Cape side on the front foot time after time.
Blindside flank Ayola Mali was in devastating form with the ball in hand. His crowning moment came when, from inside his own half, he sliced through the defensive line and showed sharp acceleration and strength with a powerful hand-off to score one of the best tries of the festival.
Pretoria Boys’ No 8 Queenton Mcube stood tall in defeat. He made his presence felt with his powerful carries and committed defensive work, and was rewarded by scoring his side’s only try.
Graeme’s opening clash against Voortrekker Bethlehem was marked by resolute defence by both teams, with neither side able to score in the second half.
Flanks Wian Muller and captain Jayden de Jesus set the tone and led from the front for Voortrekker.
However, Graeme’s ability to capitalise in the key moments gave them the edge, winning 21-10.
Outside centre Karabo Ralethohlane led the way as he and the rest of the backline made effective use of the territory gained by the forwards. He and fullback Lucritia Magau kept the Voortrekker defence on their toes with their incisive running.
They each scored a try, while a third came from Inathi Planga. Alden Walters kicked three conversions.
• At the Standard Bank St Stithians Festival, the Mzwandile Mali XV ended their programme with a convincing win over UK team Hartpury College’s second team with a 40-24 win.
They ran in six tries during the match, with wing Sphenati April showing his searing pace, crossing the whitewash twice in a standout performance.
His success was made possible by a backline that clicked beautifully against the English visitors.
Just as he did in the recent North-South tournament in Stellenbosch, flyhalf Sibabalwe Gwintsa controlled proceedings with poise and precision.
He not only orchestrated play to unleash the speedsters out wide, but also chipped in with a well-earned try and four conversions for a personal tally of 13 points.
His opposite number Harrison Ravenscroft, filling in at flyhalf for Hartpury, played his part in a thrilling duel between the No 10s.
Like Gwintsa, he impressed with his vision and distribution, and scored one of Hartpury’s four tries. — SuperSportschools.com
