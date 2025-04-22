Junior Boks ramping up preparations for Gqeberha duels
Warm-up matches have helped squad physically, says coach Foote
No stone is being left unturned to ensure the Junior Springboks hit the ground running when they face Argentina in their opening game of the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha next week.
Two tough warm-up matches had helped the Boks to muscle up before three physically demanding clashes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, coach Kevin Foote said...
