Crunch SA Cup clashes looming after Easter break
Regional rivals EP and Border Bulldogs ready to rumble on Friday
With only three matches left before the knockout phase, EP’s Elephants and the rest of the chasing pack will be hunting maximum points when the SA Cup rugby tournament resumes after the Easter break.
The gloves are expected to come off in Mdantsane when regional rivals EP and the Border Bulldogs clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Friday (kickoff 4pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.