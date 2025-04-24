Rugby

Sparks expected to fly in Mdantsane SA Cup derby

EP Elephants and Border Bulldogs out to prove themselves after heavy defeats

24 April 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

There will be an added layer of tension simmering below the surface when the EP Elephants and Border Bulldogs collide in a seventh round SA Cup clash in Mdantsane on Friday.

The showdown pits Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani against his former team and he will be determined to emerge with regional derby bragging rights in what promises to be a fiery duel (kickoff 4pm)...

