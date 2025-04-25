Junior Boks assemble in Gqeberha for preparations
Team ‘honoured’ by special welcome from fans and dignitaries at airport, says coach
The Junior Springboks assembled in Gqeberha on Wednesday for the U20 Rugby Championship and the main focus at their first training session was to ensure clarity and alignment ahead of an opening match against Argentina next week.
SA, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia will play a series of double-headers against one another on May 1, 6 and 11 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
