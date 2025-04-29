Battle-hardened Junior Boks ready for Argentina, says Ackermann
Recent successful tour to Georgia an invaluable experience
Vital lessons learnt during a tough tour to Georgia in February will ensure the Junior Springboks are battle hardened when they face Argentina in Gqeberha on Thursday, SA coaching consultant Johan Ackermann says.
The Under-20 Rugby Championship kicks off with a double-header at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with New Zealand taking on Australia (2pm kickoff) before the Boks face a formidable Argentina side at 4.10pm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.