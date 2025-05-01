Former Kings coach Sexton assisting Baby Blacks in Bay
Former Southern Kings and EP Kings coach Matt Sexton will be in New Zealand’s camp helping to plot the Junior Springboks’ downfall when the U20 Rugby Championship kicks off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.
Sexton is the high performance player development manager at New Zealand rugby and says his exciting squad are ready for their opening match against Australia on Thursday (kickoff 2pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.