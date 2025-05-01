Tickets available from May 16 for Boks-Italy Test in Gqeberha

Tickets for the Springboks’ eagerly awaited match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on July 12 will go on sale on Friday May 16, SA Rugby have announced.
The Boks take on the Italians in a two-Test series in Pretoria and Gqeberha, before meeting Georgia in Mbombela in the Castle Lager Incoming Series as the Boks return to home soil in Test match action for the first time since September last year.
Tickets will be available exclusively from Ticketmaster.
Details of an additional home match against the world-famous Barbarians will also be announced shortly. Tickets for the Boks’ home matches in their defence of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title will go on sale one month later, on Friday June 13.
The start to the Bok season not only represents an opportunity to see the back-to-back World Champions in local action but also launches a year in which the Boks will be fighting to defend their No 1 world ranking to secure the most favourable draw for Rugby World Cup 2027.
SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “This is more than just the start of the season — it’s a chance for South Africans to once again unite behind a team that brings pride to the nation in a critical year for World Cup preparation.
“We had an amazing 2024 and we’re looking forward to seeing South Africans fill stadiums with passionate supporters, enjoying the experience as a memorable kickoff to a year filled with big challenges and even bigger opportunities.”
Springbok home Tests 2025:
Castle Lager Incoming Series
July 5: SA vs Italy, Loftus Versfeld (Pretoria)
July 12: SA vs Italy, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Gqeberha)
July 19: SA vs Georgia, Mbombela Stadium (Nelspruit)
Castle Lager Rugby Championship
August 16: SA vs Australia, Emirates Airline Park (Johannesburg)
August 23: SA Australia, DHL Stadium (Cape Town)
September 27: SA vs Argentina, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (Durban). — SA Rugby Communications
