EP speedsters must run free on home soil
EP’s backline speedsters will be determined to run free on home soil when they face the promotion-hunting Griffons in a high-stakes SA Cup rugby clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
After scoring seven tries in a resounding 41-15 win over the Border Bulldogs last week, the Elephants will be in a confident mood for what promises to be an entertaining showdown (kickoff 3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.