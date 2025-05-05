Rugby

Elephants charge to thrilling win over Griffons

Premium
05 May 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

A resolute never-say-die attitude of applying pressure and playing for the full 80 minutes enabled the Elephants to snatch a last-minute 20-14 win over the Griffons on Saturday, EP coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.

EP were trailing 14-13 when explosive wing Rodney Damons dived over for a try to clinch victory in an enthralling SA Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...
World Press Freedom Day | The Herald Newspaper celebrates 180 years of existence

Most Read