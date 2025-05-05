Gardens soldiers march on in Grand Challenge
Kariega men notch up 27-18 victory against Park
A rampant Gardens team stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they beat Park 27-18 in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday.
It was another impressive display by the success-hungry Kariega team, who are gunning for a double of the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup and Grand Challenge titles...
