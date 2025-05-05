Junior Boks revving up for Oz showdown
Still work to be done on set piece and line-out, says coach Foote after win over Argentina
Working on their line-out timing and set piece play will be focus points for the Junior Springboks in preparation for a crunch clash against Australia on Tuesday, SA coach Kevin Foote said.
The Boks kicked off their challenge for U20 Rugby Championship glory with a hard-fought 36-25 win over Argentina in front of 10,000 fans at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week...
