Junior Boks must step up for decisive All Blacks battle
SA have it all to do if they want to lift Under-20 Rugby Championship trophy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
It is essential that the Junior Boks look after the ball and avoid giving away soft penalties when they face a potent New Zealand side in a make-or-break clash in Gqeberha on Sunday, SA coach Kevin Foote said.
After losing to Australia on Tuesday, SA have it all to do if they want to lift the Under-20 Rugby Championship trophy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4.10pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.