Junior Boks face do-or-die duel against old enemies
Big crowd expected for finale as SA face New Zealand
It will be hand-to-hand combat at close quarters when the Junior Boks and arch-rivals New Zealand emerge from the trenches to confront one another in a do-or-die battle for glory at the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha on Sunday.
While the Boks versus All Blacks clash at 4.10pm is the first duel in Sunday’s double-header bonanza, the early confrontation between Australia and Argentina at 2pm also promises to deliver fireworks...
